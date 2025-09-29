Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $497 Million for Tuesday, Sept. 30 Drawing

The excitement is building as the current Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an impressive $497 million with a cash option of $229 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025, giving players another chance at this life-changing prize.

The jackpot reached this level after no one matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing on Friday, September 26, 2025. Those winning numbers were 4 – 21 – 27 – 33 – 49 with Mega Ball 21. Mega Millions Jackpot Results: Winning Numbers for September 26, 2025.

Recent Drawing History

Looking at the recent drawing results shows how the jackpot has been building:

September 26, 2025: 4 – 21 – 27 – 33 – 49, Mega Ball: 21 (No jackpot winner)

September 23, 2025: 13 – 24 – 41 – 42 – 70, Mega Ball: 18

September 19, 2025: 2 – 22 – 27 – 42 – 58, Mega Ball: 8

September 16, 2025: 10 – 14 – 34 – 40 – 43, Mega Ball: 5

The lack of recent jackpot winners has allowed the prize to grow steadily, creating the current $497 million opportunity for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for informational purposes only. Always verify winning numbers and jackpot amounts with the official Mega Millions website at www.megamillions.com. In case of any discrepancies, official drawing results prevail.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email