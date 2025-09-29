Pavia Powers Vanderbilt Past Utah State

September 27, 2025 — Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia orchestrated a dominant offensive performance, leading the Commodores to a convincing 55-35 victory over Utah State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The win improved Vanderbilt to 5-0 on the season, while Utah State dropped to 3-2.

Pavia’s dual-threat capabilities were on full display as he dissected the Aggies defense through both the air and on the ground. The Commodores’ offense proved unstoppable throughout most of the contest, scoring touchdowns on seven of their first nine possessions.

Quarterback Statistics

Player Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Rating Diego Pavia Vanderbilt 26-34 321 5 1 1 – Bryson Barnes Utah State 15-22 161 3 0 2 – Jacob Conover Utah State 11-14 92 2 0 1 –

Vanderbilt’s aerial assault was complemented by an efficient ground game that accumulated 222 rushing yards. The Commodores controlled time of possession with a decisive 33:17 to 26:43 advantage, wearing down the Aggies defense as the game progressed.

The second quarter proved pivotal, as Vanderbilt exploded for 24 points while Utah State managed just 14. Pavia connected with Junior Sherrill three times for touchdowns, including two scores in a span of just 58 seconds late in the second quarter that helped Vanderbilt seize control.

Running Back Statistics

Player Team Carries Yards Avg Long TD Jamezell Lassiter Vanderbilt 2 52 26.0 48 0 Diego Pavia Vanderbilt 9 79 8.8 33 1 Sedrick Alexander Vanderbilt 8 33 4.1 9 0 Javen Jacobs Utah State 4 63 15.8 58 0 Bryson Barnes Utah State 10 48 4.8 18 0

The Commodores defense forced key turnovers, including a fumble recovery and an interception, while limiting Utah State to just 119 rushing yards on 25 attempts. Vanderbilt’s pass rush consistently pressured Utah State’s quarterbacks, recording three sacks and forcing hurried throws throughout the afternoon.

Utah State showed resilience with late scoring drives in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved insurmountable. The Aggies’ offense totaled 393 yards but struggled with consistency, particularly on third downs where they converted just 5 of 14 attempts.

Sherrill led all receivers with six catches for 91 yards and three touchdowns for Vanderbilt, while Eli Stowers added six receptions for 68 yards and a score. For Utah State, Broc Lane paced the receiving corps with seven catches for 98 yards.

