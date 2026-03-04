Blaze Pizza Partners with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for Sweet Heat Pizza

What Is the Blaze Pizza and Daredevil: Born Again Collaboration?

Blaze Pizza is launching a new partnership with Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which begins streaming on Disney+ on March 24, 2026. The limited-time collaboration is available across both the US and Canada and features a new signature pizza, exclusive weekly deals through the Blaze Pizza app, and limited-edition Marvel comics at select locations.

What Is on the Blaze Pizza Sweet Heat Pizza?

The centerpiece of the collaboration is the Sweet Heat Signature Pizza, a limited-time menu item built around Blaze’s fast-fire’d style. The pizza features:

Spicy red sauce

Double pepperoni

Roasted red peppers

Fresh mozzarella

Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle

The Sweet Heat pizza became available on March 4, 2026, ahead of the show’s March 24 premiere on Disney+.

How Do the Blaze Pizza Weekly Tuesday Drops Work?

Starting March 24 and running through early May 2026, Blaze Pizza is rolling out exclusive Tuesday Drops through the Blaze Pizza app. Each week, timed to a new episode release of Daredevil: Born Again, loyalty members can unlock a new surprise offer. Rewards include Bonus Flames, special discounts on the Sweet Heat pizza, and deals on other menu favorites. Fans can turn on app notifications or follow Blaze on Instagram for weekly reveals.

Where Can You Get the Blaze Pizza Sweet Heat Pizza?

The Sweet Heat pizza is available for a limited time at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide and through the Blaze Pizza app. For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

