Franklin Police Encourage Seniors to take Advantage of Upcoming CarFit Events

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce two upcoming CarFit events designed to help older adult drivers stay safe and comfortable behind the wheel.

CarFit is an interactive and educational program that teaches drivers how to make their personal vehicle “fit” them properly, improving safety and mobility on the road. Each 20-minute vehicle checkup provides one-on-one guidance from trained technicians and covers important safety topics, including:

• Proper seat belt use

• Correct headrest positioning

• Safe steering wheel distance

• Proper mirror placement

• Good foot positioning

• Maintaining a clear line of sight

CarFit is not a driving test or a mechanical inspection. Instead, it focuses on helping drivers understand how to adjust their vehicles for maximum safety and comfort.

The upcoming events will be held at Somerby Franklin and are open to the public:

Wednesday, March 11 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. Participants will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis during the event hours.

For more information about the CarFit program, visit: www.car-fit.org, or contact Officer Domenico Buffa at [email protected].

