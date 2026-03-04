Health Scores: Williamson County for March 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|China Experience
|94
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|93
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/03/2026
|FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar
|91
|600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|100
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|The Coffee House Cool Springs
|99
|6700 Tower Cir Building 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Subway 4402
|98
|1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Village Pizza Company
|99
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|96
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Garcia's
|97
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 403 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
|99
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|FOZZY'S COOLSPRING
|89
|600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|Approval
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/03/2026
|Village Pizza Company Aux
|100
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|White Shepherd Coffee
|99
|2101 Branford Place Suite 101 Thompson's Station TN USA Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/03/2026
|Sunset Elementary & Middle School
|100
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|03/03/2026
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
|100
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Southerner's Coffee Mobile #1
|99
|11746 Franklin Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Wendy's
|98
|2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|100
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Wingstop
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|100
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Franklin High School - Food
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|99
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|91
|188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food
|100
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Deerfield Inn
|96
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/02/2026
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Scales Elementary School
|100
|6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
|98
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|ITHRIVE TODAY LLC
|100
|621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
|100
|1031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Wendy's
|99
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Deerfield Inn
|100
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Loblolly Daycare
|Approval
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/02/2026
|Silver Fox Coffee Lounge
|100
|7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|The Academy of Westhaven Academy
|Approval
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/02/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|99
|1031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Golden Chopsticks
|95
|1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Taqueria Don Arturo's
|98
|3002 Hope Cir Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/27/2026
|Hop House Bar
|100
|117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Clarion Pointe - Hotel
|98
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|Mikey's Pizza MT#1153
|100
|7214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Kilwins
|99
|405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
|100
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|NY Pie
|99
|1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|88
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|96
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool
|100
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Hop House Hospitality LLC
|98
|117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
|100
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Taco Bell #29559
|100
|2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|96
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Waffle House #2404
|100
|7004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Fairview Nutrition
|98
|2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Sweethaven
|98
|214 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool
|Approval
|1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/26/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2026
|Gyros King
|70
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|83
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/26/2026
|Panera #1013
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Jefferson's
|95
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|97
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|Temple Hills Club Restaurant
|97
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Hattie B's Hot Chicken
|98
|230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA STE-14B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Corner Pub Franklin
|97
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|96
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Zaxby's
|97
|1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
|Ravenwood High School
|99
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|02/25/2026
|Wakefield Apartment Pool
|98
|2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/25/2026
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/25/2026
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub
|100
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Beef-A-Roo
|98
|2108 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|First Watch
|100
|1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Curio Brewing Company
|99
|216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|98
|5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Triple Crown Bakery
|99
|118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Popeyes
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Wetzel's Pretzels
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd. SPC K4016 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Pyramids Cafe
|99
|330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|South Fork Catering
|100
|317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Nori Japan
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
|100
|100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
|Empressions Studio Inc
|100
|1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/25/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
