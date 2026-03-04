Health Scores: Williamson County for March 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date China Experience 94 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Aloft Nashville Hotel 93 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/03/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar 91 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Whit's Frozen Custard 100 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 The Coffee House Cool Springs 99 6700 Tower Cir Building 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Subway 4402 98 1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Village Pizza Company 99 1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 96 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Garcia's 97 1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 403 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food 99 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING 89 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill Approval 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/03/2026 Village Pizza Company Aux 100 1990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 White Shepherd Coffee 99 2101 Branford Place Suite 101 Thompson's Station TN USA Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/03/2026 Sunset Elementary & Middle School 100 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 03/03/2026 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar 100 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Southerner's Coffee Mobile #1 99 11746 Franklin Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Wendy's 98 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill 100 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Wingstop 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Loblolly Preschool Food 100 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Franklin High School - Food 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Franklin High Culinary Arts 99 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 91 188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/02/2026 The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food 100 114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Deerfield Inn 96 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062 Hotels Motels Routine 03/02/2026 College Grove Elementary 100 6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Scales Elementary School 100 6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 55 South Brentwood (Kitchen) 98 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 ITHRIVE TODAY LLC 100 621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar 100 1031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Wendy's 99 1313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Deerfield Inn 100 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Loblolly Daycare Approval 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/02/2026 Silver Fox Coffee Lounge 100 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 The Academy of Westhaven Academy Approval 114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/02/2026 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 99 1031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Golden Chopsticks 95 1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Taqueria Don Arturo's 98 3002 Hope Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/27/2026 Hop House Bar 100 117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Clarion Pointe - Hotel 98 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 Primrose Beauty Studio 100 8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 Mikey's Pizza MT#1153 100 7214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Kilwins 99 405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen 100 5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 NY Pie 99 1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 88 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Dunkin Donuts 96 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool 100 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Hop House Hospitality LLC 98 117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria 100 6280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Pearre Creek Elementary-Food 100 1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Taco Bell #29559 100 2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 96 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Waffle House #2404 100 7004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Fairview Nutrition 98 2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Sweethaven 98 214 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool Approval 1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/26/2026 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2026 Gyros King 70 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 83 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 02/26/2026 Panera #1013 100 3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Jefferson's 95 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 97 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 Temple Hills Club Restaurant 97 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Hattie B's Hot Chicken 98 230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA STE-14B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Corner Pub Franklin 97 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant 96 750 Riverview Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Zaxby's 97 1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Body Piercing Studios Routine 02/25/2026 Ravenwood High School 99 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 02/25/2026 Wakefield Apartment Pool 98 2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 02/25/2026 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/25/2026 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub 100 750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Beef-A-Roo 98 2108 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 First Watch 100 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Curio Brewing Company 99 216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Bubbakoo's Burritos 98 5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Triple Crown Bakery 99 118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Popeyes 97 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Wetzel's Pretzels 99 1800 Galleria Blvd. SPC K4016 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Pyramids Cafe 99 330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 South Fork Catering 100 317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Nori Japan 97 1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food 100 100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/25/2026 Empressions Studio Inc 100 1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/25/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email