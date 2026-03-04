Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for March 4, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 4, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
China Experience941800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Aloft Nashville Hotel937109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/03/2026
FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar91600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026
The Coffee House Cool Springs996700 Tower Cir Building 2 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Subway 4402981212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Village Pizza Company991990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint967223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Garcia's971113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 403 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food99100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room1001113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2026
FOZZY'S COOLSPRING89600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/03/2026
The Academy Of Mckay's MillApproval1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Routine03/03/2026
Village Pizza Company Aux1001990 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN USA Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/03/2026
White Shepherd Coffee992101 Branford Place Suite 101 Thompson's Station TN USA Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/03/2026
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/03/2026
Sunset Elementary & Middle School100100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood TN 37027School Buildings Routine03/03/2026
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar1007223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Southerner's Coffee Mobile #19911746 Franklin Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Wendy's982050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/03/2026
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill1001401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Wingstop991203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Loblolly Preschool Food1001321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Franklin High School - Food100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Franklin High Culinary Arts99810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop91188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/02/2026
The Academy of Westhaven Academy Food100114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Deerfield Inn961407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062Hotels Motels Routine03/02/2026
College Grove Elementary1006668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Scales Elementary School1006430 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)987031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
ITHRIVE TODAY LLC100621 Rutherford Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar1001031 Riverside Drive STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Wendy's991313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Deerfield Inn1001407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Loblolly DaycareApproval1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Child Care Facilities Routine03/02/2026
Silver Fox Coffee Lounge1007010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/02/2026
The Academy of Westhaven AcademyApproval114 Prospect Ave. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/02/2026
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant991031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Golden Chopsticks951441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Taqueria Don Arturo's983002 Hope Cir Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/27/2026
Hop House Bar100117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Clarion Pointe - Hotel986210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/27/2026
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
Mikey's Pizza MT#11531007214 Neills Br Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Kilwins99405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen1005320 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/27/2026
La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop991203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
NY Pie991441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service883601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Dunkin Donuts961441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites947120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool1007141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Hop House Hospitality LLC98117 5th Ave North Suite B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria1006280 Cox Rd Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Pearre Creek Elementary-Food1001811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Taco Bell #295591002389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool963201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Waffle House #24041007004 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Fairview Nutrition982671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Sweethaven98214 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rolling Hills Community Church PreschoolApproval1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine02/26/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2026
Gyros King703046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2026
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel83107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine02/26/2026
Panera #10131003046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Jefferson's952431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant973046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
Temple Hills Club Restaurant976376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Hattie B's Hot Chicken98230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA STE-14B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Corner Pub Franklin971916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant96750 Riverview Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Zaxby's971201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Broadway Ink Body Piercing Studio100330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067Body Piercing Studios Routine02/25/2026
Ravenwood High School991724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027School Buildings Routine02/25/2026
Wakefield Apartment Pool982926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine02/25/2026
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/25/2026
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Persimmon Pub100750 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Beef-A-Roo982108 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/25/2026
First Watch1001834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Curio Brewing Company99216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Bubbakoo's Burritos985006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Triple Crown Bakery99118 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Popeyes971800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Wetzel's Pretzels991800 Galleria Blvd. SPC K4016 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Pyramids Cafe99330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027Food Service Routine02/25/2026
South Fork Catering100317 Derby Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Nori Japan971800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food100100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/25/2026
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine02/25/2026
Empressions Studio Inc1001804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/25/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

