BJIT Surgery Center Ranked Among Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has ranked Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center on the debut edition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

For this first edition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, U.S. News – in collaboration with CareJourney – rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four separate specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics & Spine, and Urology.

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center, a joint venture between twelve physician partners and Williamson Health, was awarded best in the Orthopedics & Spine category, earning a “High Performing” rating, an honor that was granted to fewer than 15 percent of evaluated facilities.

“We are extremely proud to have earned this award in the Orthopedics & Spine category,” said Geri Eaves, Administrator of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center. “This honor exemplifies our continued commitment to provide high quality orthopaedic care that is recognized both locally and nationally.”

Ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based entirely on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients’ outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. To ensure fair comparisons among ASCs, the analysis accounted for patient factors, including pre-existing conditions. U.S. News awards the designation of “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” only to the highest-rated surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance.

