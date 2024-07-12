Ruby Slipper Celebrates The Sunshine with Seasonal Specials

(July 10, 2024) – Summertime has arrived, bringing with it warmer weather and tropical flavors. Ruby Slipper, the beloved café known for its creative twist on brunch and cocktails, is welcoming the season by serving up “Summer Vibes” with its new limited-time menu items.

Beginning now, all Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine locations will offer these summer-themed specials, sure to attract any guest looking to beat the heat:

● Orange Creamsicle Beignets: Ruby Slipper’s famous New Orleans-style beignets with orange creamsicle cheesecake topped with orange mimosa jam, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

● Tres Leches Pancakes: Sweet cream pancakes with cinnamon butter and brown sugar topped with decadent, warm Tres Leches sauce, fresh berries, whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon dust. (Add Applewood-smoked bacon for $2.)

● Nashville Hot Chicken Benedict: Spicy fried chicken breast served over a warm buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with Alabama white sauce and candied jalapeños.

● Summer Breeze Cocktail: Parrot Bay coconut rum, crème de banana and cream of coconut with pineapple, orange and lime juice.

As an added bonus, the below back-by-popular-demand items will remain on the menu throughout the season:

● Costa Rican Breakfast: This founder-favorite meal features chorizo sausage, slow-cooked black beans & rice, topped with two eggs any style and a warm tomato salsa, crispy plantains and avocado.

● Watermelon Margarita: Muddled fresh watermelon, Pueblo Viejo 100% Tequila, Triple Sec, Monin watermelon puree, lime juice, Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon) with a Tajin rim.

To add to the festivities, the below mocktails will also be available across all locations for a refreshingly cool sip to enjoy in the Summer sun:

● Cucumber Mint Julep: Fresh mint muddled in simple syrup with a refreshing housemade cucumber mint juice and ginger ale.

● Beet the Heat Colada: Crafted with Natalie’s Beet Orange juice, cream of coconut, lime and pineapple juice.

● Sparkling Sunrise: Fresh strawberries muddled with Crofter’s strawberry preserves, fresh lime juice, Natalie’s blood orange juice and Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, topped with San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata.

● Blueberry Ube Margarita: Fresh blueberries muddled with Monin ube syrup, fresh lime juice and Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, topped with San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata.

Additionally, exclusively at Ruby Sunshine locations, kids can eat free all summer long with the purchase of an adult entrée. This offer is for kids ages 12 and under, up to two free kids’ menu items can be redeemed.

“The summer season gives us the opportunity to experiment with a number of diverse and tropically-inspired flavor profiles, like orange creamsicle, fresh berries and even candied jalapenos,” said Culinary Ops Partner Marla Chua. “By blending these seasonal ingredients with our distinctive Cajun and Creole background, we’ve created enticing menu items that will delight any brunch lover. These recipes are so hot, even the sun is jealous!”

Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine are sister concepts that thrive in the business of brunch and hospitality – specializing in innovative foods and cocktails that bring the spirit and soul of the Big Easy to boozy brunch all day, every day.

“The krewe at Ruby Slipper adores the opportunity each season to blend classic New Orleans cuisine with unique, fresh flavors,” added CEO Elizabeth McGee. “This summer is no exception – our new items are sure to spark a passion for brunch in any guest!”

For over 16 years, Ruby Slipper has spread its original New Orleans flair across the South, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. To learn more or find your local restaurant, visit rubybrunch.com.

