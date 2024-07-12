Franklin Water Utility Customers Urged to Conserve Water

Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. The city serves approximately 18,500 customers in the Franklin area. Many residents use other utilities for their water service.

Voluntary water conservation measures include the following:

• Don’t wash cars unless at commercial car washes

• Water only early morning or after sundown

• Check for leaks

• Use water wisely

For more water conservation ideas, go to www.franklintn.gov/waterconservation

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email