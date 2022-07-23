BGA Football Team Help Remove Horse Stalls at The Factory as Part of a Donation to Friends of Franklin Parks

The BGA Football team donated their time to assist in removing the wood slats in the horse stalls at The Factory in Franklin as part of a donation to Friends of Franklin Parks.

Shortly after Holladay Properties purchased The Factory at Franklin, Friends of Franklin Parks invited their new neighbor to visit Harlinsdale Farm and share their vision for the property as they currently work to reopen the Hayes House on-site to the public.

Holladay Properties’ renovation for The Factory at Franklin included the closure of Makers Market, meaning the horse stalls in that section of the building needed to be removed.

To find a new purpose for the stalls, Holladay Properties reached out to Friends of Franklin Parks about using the stalls in their future project – a horse museum.

Carris Campbell stated, “The Factory has always been shaped by adaptive reuse, so we’re pleased to continue that tradition by finding a new use for these stalls with the Friends of Franklin Parks. After talking with their leadership about their upcoming projects, we felt that these stalls would be a perfect fit for their vision, and we’re excited to help our neighbors showcase their history.”

The process of removing the stalls began on July 15th when the BGA Football team removed the wooden slats. Then on Thursday, July 23, the steel frames were removed, and both will be stored in the barns at Tennessee Equine Hospital headed by Dr. Monty McInturff, board member of Friends of Franklin Parks.

Torrey Barnhill, Executive Director of Franklin Parks, said they are very grateful for this generous donation from The Factory, and these stalls will continue their story at Harlinsdale Farm.