Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22.

Cheatham County Source

  • Ashland City Physician Charged In Federal Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
    A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

  • Whataburger Announces Timeframe for New Openings Across Middle Tennessee
    Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Read more.

  • Local Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent
    Comprised of Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle they performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here