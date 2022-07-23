Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22.

Local Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Comprised of Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle they performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Read more.

Whataburger Announces Timeframe for New Openings Across Middle Tennessee Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Read more.

Ashland City Physician Charged In Federal Health Care Fraud Conspiracy A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

Pekka the Goat is a New Dad – See the Babies at the Nashville Zoo The Nashville Zoo shared about the birth of the Nigerian dwarf goats on July 5th, the first to be born at the zoo. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Woman Killed in Fatal Crash on I-65 South at Wedgewood Avenue A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-65 South at Wedgewood Avenue early Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a red Chevrolet Silverado was approaching the Wedgewood Avenue exit when Cynthia Gregory Hill, 44, of Texas, ran in front of his vehicle. Read more.

Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Just Around the Corner

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Read more.

Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election

Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections will be held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices. Read more.