What’s New at The Factory in Franklin?

At the end of May, Holladay Properties released two renderings of plans for the Grand Hall renovation at The Factory in Franklin. As the renovations begin to the property, there are several things to take note of for your next visit.

Visitors to The Factory will notice the main entrance from Franklin Road has been blocked due to construction. You now enter from the Liberty Pike side entrance by Five Daughters Bakery or Honest Coffee Roasters. Inside, you will see a wall has been placed separating the ongoing construction from the areas still open to dine and shop. Yes, you can still grab a donut from Five Daughters or continue head over to Mojo’s Tacos.

With the new wall up, which closes off the main area, you will find newly constructed restrooms across from Five Daughters Bakery which will be permanent. In taking a look at the rendering released at the end of May, the plan is more open and the old restrooms will be removed.

What happened to the furniture that was originally in the main entrance area? For now, you will find it at the top of the grand staircase in the open area. There still remain a few tables downstairs to gather.

Where are all of the small shops? All of the vendors who were previously located in Makers Market along with Made in TN have new homes along the corridor next to Honest Coffee Roasters.

The Factory at Franklin was purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse. Work on the main entrance or what is now called the Grand Hall portion of The Factory renovation has begun and is expected to be complete in early 2023.

Built in 1929, The Factory is a complex of 10 industrial buildings that were originally constructed for stove manufacturer Allen Manufacturing Co. and was later home to a succession of manufacturers: Dortch Stove Works, Magic Chef, and Jamison Bedding Company. In 1996, Franklin businessman Calvin Lehew purchased the property and converted it into a retail and entertainment complex.