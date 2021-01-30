Bethesda Elementary Receives Teacher Morale Donation

The holiday season may be over, but teachers at Bethesda Elementary still have reason to celebrate.

Recently, the Beta Zeta chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority presented BES Principal Jill Justus a $500 donation to be used toward teacher morale. The sorority is made up entirely of educators.

“We are very grateful for the thoughtfulness and generosity of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, and we are so happy they chose our teachers to receive their gift,” said Justus.

Recognizing that all teachers could use a morale boost, the sisters in Alpha Delta Kappa chose Bethesda Elementary as the donation recipient because the school itself is in an isolated location.

“We wish we could make this donation to every school because all teachers are working even harder this year, but we can’t,” said Alpha Delta Kappa member Diane Hartley. “We don’t want these teachers to feel forgotten. We want them to know we see their hard work and effort, and they are appreciated.”

Although she would not divulge their detailed plan, Justus said there are all kinds of fun ideas planned throughout the year.

“We will give little happies throughout the semester,” Justus said. “This year has challenged us, but it has also grown us. The goal is for our teachers to feel celebrated and supported, and we plan on random acts of kindness for our teachers throughout the year. This thoughtful gift will help us do just that.”