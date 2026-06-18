Johnny Lunn, born on July 28, 1950, in Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away on June 12, 2026, leaving behind a legacy deeply rooted in music and family. The eldest of four children born to Caryl Herbert Howard and Ethel Rosella Everly, Johnny’s early years were marked by both change and resilience. Following his parents’ divorce when he was twelve, Johnny’s mother moved the family to Nashville and later remarried Dorsey (D. Thomas) Tom Lunn, who embraced and adopted all four children, forming a close-knit family unit that nurtured their shared love of music.

From a young age, Johnny’s life was intertwined with song and performance. He grew up singing alongside his brother and sister at tent revivals, local fairs, and various churches, nurturing a passion that would define his life’s work. His musical talents earned him a scholarship to Belmont, where he was affectionately known as “Little Boots,” a nod to the famous saxophonist Boots Randolph. Johnny’s skill on the tenor and alto saxophones led him to perform with several bands, notably The Merchants of Cool, The Williamson County Community Band, and Five Points Swing, where he contributed his artistry for two decades.

In December 2019, Johnny was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, a challenge he faced with courage and dignity until his passing in June 2026. His fight with this illness did not diminish the vibrant spirit and devotion to music that characterized his life.

Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Phyllis, who stood by him through every chapter of their life together. He also leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Christina Lynn Wilson, his daughter Ashley Renee Lunn, and his son Scott Thomas Lunn, along with six grandchildren who carry forward his familial and musical heritage.

A celebration of Johnny’s life will be held at a later date. Through this gathering, friends and family will honor a man whose music and love left an enduring mark on all who knew him. Johnny Lunn’s life was a testament to the power of melody and family, and his memory will resonate in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have shared in his journey.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.