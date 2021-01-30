City of Franklin Now Offering Paperless Billing

The City of Franklin announced Monday that it is now offering monthly paperless billing for City utility customers. Paperless billing is an optional, no cost service that can help streamline the process of reviewing and paying monthly utility bills. Customers can sign up on the City website at www.franklintn.gov/paperlessbilling.

“We are proud to offer this new, enhanced service to our utility customers,” stated Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Kristine Brock. “Our customers asked for this new service and our City team has delivered.”

“This is another great example of our City team coming together to enhance services to the community,” stated City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Our Revenue Management/Customer Service, Finance, and Information Technology team members all contributed to the effort. And the best part is that there is no additional cost for our customers to ‘opt-in’ to this new service.”

The new paperless option is voluntary and there is not a fee for the service. The City has approximately 27,000 utility accounts. Customers can sign up for paperless billing by creating an online account. Customers will need their utility billing account number found on the utility bill to create an account.

Questions may be directed to the customer service department at 615.794.4572.