6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 75; Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.4°F with wind speeds at 11.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.
Today’s high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with a low of 75.6°F. Winds may gust up to 14.9 mph, and there is a 39% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.19 in, with a possibility of thunderstorms.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 75.6°F, with lighter winds of up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 31%, and the overcast conditions are expected to persist into the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
76°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0.19 in
Now
78°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|76°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|80°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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