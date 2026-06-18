6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 75; Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.4°F with wind speeds at 11.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.

Today’s high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with a low of 75.6°F. Winds may gust up to 14.9 mph, and there is a 39% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.19 in, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 75.6°F, with lighter winds of up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 31%, and the overcast conditions are expected to persist into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 76°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 39% chance · 0.19 in Now 78°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 76°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 80°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 78°F 63°F Overcast

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