Home Weather 6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 75; Chance of...

6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 75; Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.4°F with wind speeds at 11.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.

Today’s high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with a low of 75.6°F. Winds may gust up to 14.9 mph, and there is a 39% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.19 in, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 75.6°F, with lighter winds of up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 31%, and the overcast conditions are expected to persist into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
76°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0.19 in
Now
78°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 76°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 80°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 78°F 63°F Overcast
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