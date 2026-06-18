Joseph Anthony “Joe” Gordon, age 72 of Brentwood, TN passed away May 31, 2026, after a brief illness. Joe was born to the late Joseph A. and Virginia Rose (Chmielewski) Gordon. He grew up in Allen Park, Michigan and remained friends with many childhood buddies.

During his early career he was an exceptional salesman and a Registered Communications Distribution Designer for a large company based out of Skokie, IL. He later owned and operated a biomedical repair business based out of Brentwood, TN.

After moving to Tennessee in 1989, his enthusiasm for the outdoors peaked. He enjoyed many activities such as boating, climbing, rappelling, spelunking and clay target shooting. While his interests were varied, his real passion was Harley Davidson. He belonged to a brotherhood of motorcycle enthusiasts who love God and country.

After selling his business six years ago, Joe spent his time as a leather crafter and worked endlessly to hone his skills. He was a member of the South Central Leather Crafters Guild and enjoyed meeting folks at craft fairs and proudly sold wares at a local gallery. He was blessed with many talents, and the family knew if “Papa can’t fix it, it’s broke”!

Joe was survived by Catherine Diane Pendley Gordon, his loving wife of 50 years; daughters, Kristina (Paul) Gajewicz and Elizabeth (Seth) Maxwell; grandchildren, Luke and Cole Gajewicz, Addison, Grayson and Hudson Maxwell; sisters, Linda (Don) Dayne and Karen Gordon; mother-in-law Bettie S. Mason and father-in-law Thomas E Mason; brothers in-law Royce (Bud) Pendley (Diane), Brian Mason, and David Mason (Christen).

Graveside services will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Gordon home following the service at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

The Heimerdinger Foundation Donations can be made on their website: www.hfmeals.org

Or mailed to: The Heimerdinger Foundation, 430B East Iris Drive, Nashville, TN 37204

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.