Jerry (Gerald) Williams was born on May 27, 1941, in Brentwood, Tennessee, the fifth of six children. He was raised in the Baptist Children’s Home, where he enjoyed roaming the fields with his friends.

He married at age 35, when he found his soulmate. Jerry and Elouise were married for 49 years and raised three sons. Jerry was a devoted husband and father. He was warmly welcomed into the Downing family and enjoyed joking around and making everyone laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Little and Percy Hayden Williams; his brother, P.H. Williams; his sisters, Billie King and Helen Hassell; his son, Jonathan Erich Williams; his father-in-law, William Downing; his brothers-in-law, Willie Downing, Joe Downing, Doug Downing, and Gary Williams; and his sister-in-law, Sherry Downing.

He is survived by his wife, Elouise Downing Williams; his sons, Kevin (Anastasia) Williams and Gregory (Amanda) Williams; his mother-in-law, Margaret Downing; his brother, Morris Williams; his sister, Janice Williams; and his sisters-in-law, Brenda Williams, Lynda Downing, and Shay Downing.

He also leaves behind six grandchildren whom he dearly loved and thoroughly enjoyed: Ethan, Autumn, and Wyatt Wayne-Williams; Alissa, Kylie, and Jonathan (“Bubba”) Featherstone. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many extended members of the Williams and Downing families.

We are grateful that Jerry was able to spend his final days on the farm, surrounded by family and enjoying frequent visits with his beloved grandchildren. He found joy in the simple things—time with family, laughter, and the comfort of being at home with those he loved most. Jerry’s kindness, humor, and devotion to his family will be remembered always. Though he will be deeply missed, his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.