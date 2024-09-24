Bentwood Fire & Rescue Welcomes Four New Firefighters

Bentwood Fire & Rescue welcomed four new firefighters to ranks this month.

Sworn in at Monday’s City Commission meeting were (L to R) FF Cody Jenkins, FF Kyle Spicer, (Chief Goss), FF John Peters, and FF Zach Brooks.

Cody Jenkins is a native Tennessean (a true unicorn!) born and raised in Portland where he graduated from Portland High School. Upon graduating, he took a senior trip to California where he did a ride-along with his uncle at Big Bear Fire. That’s where he fell in love with the fire service. Cody returned and completed an associate’s degree in applied science with a focus on fire science. While working toward his degree, he also volunteered with Cross Plains Fire Department. Upon completing his degree, Cody felt the pull to serve his country and enlisted in the Air Force as an Aerospace Medical Technician. After 4 years of service in Wichita, Kansas, Cody returned home and was hired by Portland Fire Department where he served his hometown until the opportunity to work at Brentwood presented itself. Cody has been married to his wife Amber for 3 years and they have 2 children; Tripp is their nearly 2-year-old son and daughter Magnolia is 8 months old. Cody enjoys sports of all kinds and is very involved in his local church.

Kyle Spicer was born and raised in Tustin, California, and is a second-generation firefighter. Kyle is a graduate of Santa Ana College’s 168th Basic Fire Academy and served for 5 years as an EMT-Basic in Orange County. Kyle and his wife, Taylor, moved to Tennessee in late 2019 after he accepted a position with Rutherford County Fire, where he was ultimately promoted to Engineer in 2022. Kyle stated that it was the professional reputation as an organization that led him to apply with Brentwood. He comes to us as a FF-II and EMT-Basic with technical rescue certifications in swift-water and low angle rope rescue operations. Kyle and his family live in Christiana along with two dogs and countless chickens.

John Peters was born and raised In Scott County Iowa. In 2019, John attended EMT school and, by the end of that year, began working at a Private EMS service. To further his career, he would go on to accept a position at a small Fire Department in Muscatine, just south of his home county. John finished his fire academy and began shift work in February of 2022. John worked full-time at Muscatine Fire while maintaining part time positions with the private EMS service and rope rescue team member at a local Steel Mill. John then went on to obtain his Paramedic certification in early 2023. John obtained several specialized certifications before deciding to move to Middle Tennessee so that his wife could pursue greater career opportunities. They relocated to Spring Hill with their two dogs, a black and a yellow lab. When not working, John enjoys disk golfing, backpacking, motorcycle riding, and has a passion for cooking.

Zachary Brooks is from Russellville, Kentucky where he grew up playing baseball and spending time on the family farm. After high school he attended UT Martin, where he played baseball and received a bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance. Prior to joining the fire service, he was a Special Education teacher at Todd County High school for two years while also assisting with the baseball program. Seeking new challenges and a change of scenery, Zach moved to Massachusetts where he enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserve, becoming a Boatswains Mate and simultaneously hiring on with the Seekonk Fire department. During his tenure with Seekonk, he obtained his EMT Basic and Fire Fighter I and II certifications. As a Coast Guard member, he is currently stationed in Joint Base Cape Cod, Port Security Unit 301. As time passed, his desire to return home grew. Upon being hired by Brentwood Fire, he settled back near his hometown of Russellville Kentucky with his 12-year-old beagle mix, Daisy. When not on duty, Zach enjoys backpacking, fishing, and fitness activities.

