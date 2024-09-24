Weather 9-24-25-2024 Rain, Storms, Cooler Temps

Much-needed rain continues throughout Tennessee the next 48 hours. A chance of strong storms this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon are possible. Some isolated severe storms are possible.

We are also watching soon-to-be named Helene in the Carribean. This storm is projected to become a powerful hurricane very quickly. Right now forecasters have this making landfall sometime late Thursday night and early Friday morning as a major hurricane somewhere on the Florida Panhandle. Where this makes landfall will impact what our weekend will be. It could be windy with isolated storms to windy with torrential tropical rains. We will continue to monitor.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email