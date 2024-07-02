Belmont Women’s Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University women’s soccer head coach Kelsey Cameron released the program’s 2024 schedule Tuesday.

Following an exhibition match against Austin Peay, the Bruins open regular season play Aug. 15 vs. Lindenwood in an afternoon kickoff at E.S. Rose Park.

From there, Belmont will play four consecutive matches on the road – albeit with the majority of the matches within the mid-state.

Notable matches during the stretch include playing at Vanderbilt Aug. 22 and at Lipscomb Aug. 29 in the Battle of the Boulevard match – the first regular season meeting in the series since 2019.

The Bruins will face consecutive Sun Belt Conference opponents around Labor Day, playing at Marshall Sept. 1 before hosting Coastal Carolina Sept. 5.

Two more short road trips follow thereafter, as Belmont visits North Alabama and former OVC rival Tennessee Tech.

Non-conference play concludes Sept. 15 vs. Chattanooga.

Belmont’s 10-match Missouri Valley Conference slate begins Sept. 19 vs. Evansville.

The Bruins will host UIC Sept. 29 as part of Belmont Women’s Soccer Alumni Weekend.

Other notable conference matches include Oct. 13 at MVC regular season champion Drake and Oct. 17 vs. MVC tournament champion Valparaiso.

The Bruins defeated the Beacons, 2-0, last season.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship will be played Oct. 31-Nov. 10 at host sites.

All Belmont regular season home matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

