Belmont Athletics Ranks Among the Nation’s Best for NCAA Graduation Success Rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University Athletics ranks sixth in the nation in graduating its student-athletes as the 2022-23 Graduation Success Rate (GSR) Report was released Wednesday by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Belmont has an overall graduation success rate of 98 percent, which is tied for sixth among all Division I institutions. BU had the same GSR rate as Boston College, Brown, Canisius, Cornell, Davidson, Duke, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Marist, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Princeton, St. Bonaventure, Samford, and Seton Hall. This marks the 10th straight year that Belmont has finished in the top-20 nationally. Five schools led Division I with a GSR rate of 99 – Bucknell, Columbia, Harvard, Villanova, and Yale.

The two-pronged report contained both Federal Graduation Rates, which are based solely on freshman scholarship student-athletes enrolling between 2013-2016, and a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) that takes into account transfers in and out of the institution for the same time period. Both surveys are based on the student-athletes having six years to graduate from the time of their initial enrollment.

10 Belmont programs –men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track and field, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and volleyball – not only ranked among the nation’s best – and paced the Missouri Valley Conference in GSR within their respective sports – but had perfect scores of 100 for the reported cohort.

Belmont earned the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award. The school has now claimed a conference academic achievement award 20 of the last 22 academic years. It marks the 11th straight crown for Belmont, who claimed the honor every year of its membership in the Ohio Valley Conference (2012-22).

Complete NCAA Graduation Success Rate data for all Division I institutions can be accessed at www.ncaa.org.

Source: Belmont

