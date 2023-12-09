Morning Source – For King + Country Holiday Tour

Morning Source

Guest: For King + Country



Originally Aired: December 8, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Joel Smallbone, one-half of For King + Country, about their upcoming three-night residency at the Opry House.

This is the third year for A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour, and according to Smallbone, it’s the end of an era, as he hinted that next year will look different for the band in terms of a holiday tour. And keep listening if you want to hear how they celebrated Christmas in Australia. Only a few tickets remain for their shows in December.

