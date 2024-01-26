Be a Hero this Valentine’s Day with a Gift Card to A Moment’s Peace!

Hero status is yours when you purchase a gift card to A Moment’s Peace for Valentine’s Day!

Nothing says “I Love You” quite like the gift of peace for the year’s most romantic day. With some of the most spectacular services and products available in Middle Tennessee, your Valentine will feel relaxed, loved, and gorgeous after a visit to A Moment’s Peace.

A Gift Card for a Massage Makes for the Sweetest Valentine’s Day

Relaxation is the ultimate way to express your appreciation and love for your Valentine. With a gift card from A Moment’s Peace for Valentine’s Day, your sweetheart can choose from our luxurious massage options. Our modern spa suites are designed for relaxation and will leave your loved one feeling emotionally and physically rejuvenated.

Our massage therapists are trained in all the latest techniques and can address a wide variety of ailments or areas of concern for the dream experience for your Valentine. We offer:

Swedish massage

Hot stone massage

Sports massage

Deep tissue massage

Reflexology

Craniosacral therapy

Couple’s massage

And More! See the complete list on our service menu

Choose a Valentine’s Day Package to Spoil Your Loved One

Mix and match some of the impeccable offerings at A Moment’s Peace with a gift card for one of our spa packages. Your Valentine will feel the romance when you present them with a gift card for head-to-toe services so they feel thoroughly pampered.

We have a variety of spa packages so you can select the services that your sweetheart will enjoy the most:

Full Day of Peace: European facial and one-hour Swedish massage; spa manicure and pedicure; hairstyle and professional makeup application. Approximately 6 hours.

Queen for a Day: Body wrap and European facial; one-hour Swedish massage; manicure and pedicure. Approximately 4 hours.

Moments of Peace: One-hour European facial; One-hour Swedish massage; spa manicure, and spa pedicure. Approximately 4 hours.

Half Day of Peace: Choose from either our European facial or an hour-long Swedish massage; spa manicure, and pedicure. Approximately 3 hours.

Mini Spa Day: Thirty-minute Swedish massage; Thirty-minute facial including a skin analysis; spa manicure. Approximately 2 hours.

Plan a Custom Experience with Our Gift Concierge

However you plan to say “I Love You” this Valentine’s Day, A Moment’s Peace has everything you need to be the ultimate hero to your Valentine. If you’d like to put together a custom list of services, products, or experiences, reach out to our Gift Concierge. This free service will help you coordinate a luxurious custom Valentine’s Day gift so the one you love most feels truly special.

Reach Hero Status with Ease with Gift Cards from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

The perfect Valentine’s Day gift that impresses every time: you can’t go wrong with a gift card from A Moment’s Peace.

Get started with your gift card online today or reach out to our Gift Concierge for assistance in preparing your loved one’s dream Valentine’s Day present. Call the spa at 615-224-0770 for more information or go ahead and book services online!