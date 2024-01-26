Registration Now for Belmont Women’s Basketball’s 2024 Bruin Cub Camps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Registration is now open for Belmont University women’s basketball’s ultra-popular summer Bruin Cub Camps, which will run June 3-7, June 17-21 and July 1-3 on campus in Nashville. Bruin Cub Camp spots for all three sessions will go fast.

The first two Bruin Cub Camp sessions will be held across five days on June 3-7 and June 17-21, Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The third Bruin Cub Camp session will take place Monday-Wednesday, July 1-3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first two Bruin Cub Camp sessions are $345 and the third, three-day session is $235.

Bruin Cub Camp tuition covers the cost of instruction, insurance, daily snacks and lunch Monday through Thursday (Monday-Wednesday, July 1-3).

Registration for any of the three Bruin Cub Camp sessions can be found here or by visiting the Bruin Cub Camp page.

Creating a positive experience for kids learning the game, Bruin Cub Camp is a fundamental basketball camp for girls ages 7-14. Belmont coaches and players will be on hand to create a fun environment while young players learn about ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense. Campers are grouped with other girls of similar size and ability.

All campers receive a t-shirt, photo certificate, Bruin camp basketball and a season pass to all Belmont women’s basketball home games.

For a daily Bruin Cub Camp schedule, please visit the Bruin Cub Camp page.

For any Bruin Cub Camp questions, please contact Belmont Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Jamey Givens at 615-460-5608 or via e-mail at jamey.givens@belmont.edu.

Source: Belmont