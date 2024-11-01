Battle of the Woods: Rivals Set for Epic Season Finale

The electric atmosphere of one of Middle Tennessee’s most storied high school football rivalries returns tonight (November 1) as the Ravenwood Raptors host the Brentwood Bruins in the annual “Battle of the Woods.”

With playoff implications on the line, this year’s matchup promises to be an unforgettable chapter in the rivalry.

Adding to the excitement, fans can expect a unique pre-game event that you won’t want to miss!

The crisp fall evening sets the perfect backdrop for this gridiron showdown at Ravenwood High School (1724 Wilson Pike, Brentwood).

Community members are invited to join the festivities – get there early for pre-game fun, kick off at 7 p.m.

With both teams eyeing a strong finish before the playoffs begin, this year’s Battle of the Woods isn’t just about bragging rights – it’s about momentum heading into the postseason.

