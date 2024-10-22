Battle Ground Academy Presents ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Drama Department will be presenting The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 24 and 26 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. For more information on tickets, please visit battlegroundacademy.org/theatre.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of working on this show with this particular group of students,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama Director. “These young actors are creative, talented and fun. They have worked very hard to put this performance together, and we hope the audience enjoys it as much as we do.”

The cast and crew are composed of 30 BGA Upper School students.

Plot Synopsis

Ichabod Crane, a schoolteacher, came to TarryTown in the glen of Sleepy Hollow to ply his trade in educating young minds. He was a gullible and excitable fellow, often so terrified by locals’ stories of ghosts that he would hurry through the woods on his way home, singing to keep from hysterics. Until late one night, he finds that maybe they’re not just stories. What is that dark, menacing figure riding behind him on a horse? And what does it have in its hands? And why wasn’t schoolteacher Crane ever seen in Sleepy Hollow again?

This imaginative adaptation by Hans Bloedel & Peter Bloedel from the tale by Washington Irving stays true to the world that Irving creates in this American gothic tale but adds a lyrical quality that further enhances the humor, the magic, and the terror.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.

