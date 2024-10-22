Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 10 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 25, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County at Marion County
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Stewart County
Harpeth at East Hickman
Sycamore vs Fairview
Dickson County
Creek Wood at Greenbrier
Dickson County vs West Creek
Maury County
Columbia Central at James Lawson
Mt Pleasant at Hickman County
Spring Hill at Tullahoma
Columbia Academy vs Mt Juliet Christian
Davidson County
Antioch at Smyrna
Cane Ridge at McGavock *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Hillsboro vs Glencliff *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Hunters Lane at Beech
James Lawson vs Columbia Central
Maplewood vs Liberty Creek
Pearl Cohn at White House
Stratford vs John Overton *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Whites Creek at Marshall County
Davidson Academy vs Goodpasture
Donelson Christian Academy at Grace Christian Academy
Ensworth vs Briarcrest
Ezell-Harding vs Friendship Christian
Father Ryan vs Christian Brothers
Franklin Road Academy vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Lipscomb Academy at Brentwood Academy
Montgomery Bell Academy vs Baylor
Nashville Christian School vs Clarksville Academy
Robertson County
Greenbrier vs Creek Wood
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Shroder, OH
Jo Byrns vs Houston County
Springfield at Gallatin
White House Heritage vs East Robertson
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Rockvale
Eagleville at Richland
Oakland vs Ravenwood
Riverdale vs Siegel
Smyrna vs Antioch
Stewarts Creek vs LaVergne
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs Providence Christian
Sumner County
Beech vs Hunters Lane
Gallatin vs Springfield
Hendersonville vs Lebanon
Liberty Creek at Maplewood
Portland vs Westmoreland
Station Camp vs Montgomery Central
White House vs Pearl Cohn
Pope John Paul II at Chattanooga Christian
Williamson County
Centennial vs Page
Fairview at Sycamore
Franklin at Mt Juliet
Independence vs Brentwood
Ravenwood at Oakland
Spring Hill at Tullahoma
Summit vs Nolensville
Battle Ground Academy vs Webb School
Brentwood Academy vs Lipscomb Academy
Father Ryan vs Christian Brothers
Franklin Road Academy vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Grace Christian Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy
Wilson County
Green Hill vs Cookeville
Lebanon at Hendersonville
Mt Juliet vs Franklin
Watertown at Macon County
Wilson Central vs Warren County
Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding
Mt Juliet Christian at Columbia Academy
Please join our FREE Newsletter