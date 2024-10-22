Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 10 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 25, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County at Marion County

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at Stewart County

Harpeth at East Hickman

Sycamore vs Fairview

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Greenbrier

Dickson County vs West Creek

Maury County

Columbia Central at James Lawson

Mt Pleasant at Hickman County

Spring Hill at Tullahoma

Columbia Academy vs Mt Juliet Christian

Davidson County

Antioch at Smyrna

Cane Ridge at McGavock *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Hillsboro vs Glencliff *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Hunters Lane at Beech

James Lawson vs Columbia Central

Maplewood vs Liberty Creek

Pearl Cohn at White House

Stratford vs John Overton *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Whites Creek at Marshall County

Davidson Academy vs Goodpasture

Donelson Christian Academy at Grace Christian Academy

Ensworth vs Briarcrest

Ezell-Harding vs Friendship Christian

Father Ryan vs Christian Brothers

Franklin Road Academy vs Christ Presbyterian Academy

Lipscomb Academy at Brentwood Academy

Montgomery Bell Academy vs Baylor

Nashville Christian School vs Clarksville Academy

Robertson County

Greenbrier vs Creek Wood

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Shroder, OH

Jo Byrns vs Houston County

Springfield at Gallatin

White House Heritage vs East Robertson

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Rockvale

Eagleville at Richland

Oakland vs Ravenwood

Riverdale vs Siegel

Smyrna vs Antioch

Stewarts Creek vs LaVergne

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs Providence Christian

Sumner County

Beech vs Hunters Lane

Gallatin vs Springfield

Hendersonville vs Lebanon

Liberty Creek at Maplewood

Portland vs Westmoreland

Station Camp vs Montgomery Central

White House vs Pearl Cohn

Pope John Paul II at Chattanooga Christian

Williamson County

Centennial vs Page

Fairview at Sycamore

Franklin at Mt Juliet

Independence vs Brentwood

Ravenwood at Oakland

Spring Hill at Tullahoma

Summit vs Nolensville

Battle Ground Academy vs Webb School

Brentwood Academy vs Lipscomb Academy

Father Ryan vs Christian Brothers

Franklin Road Academy vs Christ Presbyterian Academy

Grace Christian Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy

Wilson County

Green Hill vs Cookeville

Lebanon at Hendersonville

Mt Juliet vs Franklin

Watertown at Macon County

Wilson Central vs Warren County

Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding

Mt Juliet Christian at Columbia Academy

