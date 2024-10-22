Game Preview: Titans Visit Detroit For First Time Since 2016

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (1-5) play their second consecutive road game this week, traveling to Detroit to face the NFC North’s first-place Lions (5-1). Kickoff at Ford Field (64,500) is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT/noon CDT on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan served as the quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016 and 2017.

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The Titans are scheduled to make their third all-time appearance at Ford Field, where they won in both 2008 and 2016. They are 10-3 all-time against Detroit, including a current six-game winning streak—their longest active winning streak against any opponent. The most recent Titans-Lions battle was won by the Titans 46-25 at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020.

THE BROADCAST

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, analyst Daryl Johnston and reporter Laura Okmin.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Bill Rosinski and analyst Merril Hoge have the call.

LAST WEEK AT BUFFALO

The Titans were on the road last week at Buffalo, where they scored the game’s first 10 points only to fall in the end by a final score of 34-10.

At quarterback, Mason Rudolph registered his first start since arriving in Tennessee during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will Levis, the team’s starter for the first five contests, was out of the lineup and inactive due to a right shoulder injury. At Buffalo, Rudolph completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception (74.5 passer rating).

The Titans found the end zone against the Bills when Rudolph connected with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a four-yard score. It was Westbrook-Ikhine’s second consecutive game with a touchdown catch.

Despite the loss, the Titans defense ranks first in the NFL through seven weeks, allowing opposing offenses an average of only 272.2 yards per game. They rank third in the league in passing defense, yielding 166.7 passing yards per contest, and their 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game is the NFL’s eighth-best number.

THE LIONS

Meanwhile, the Lions boast the NFL’s second-ranked total offense (411.8 yards per game), as well as the second-ranked scoring offense (30.3 points per game). Detroit is led by head coach Dan Campbell, who was hired to his current post in 2021. In 2023, Campbell’s squad won the NFC North, marking the organization’s first division title since 1993. The Lions advanced to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991, ultimately falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Jared Goff is in his ninth NFL season and his fourth campaign in Detroit. Through six games, he has passed for 1,610 yards and 10 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and his 111.5 passer rating leads the NFL.

Last week, the Lions visited the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Detroit’s Jake Bates made the game-winning 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds on the clock to give the Lions an identical 5-1 record to the Vikings, plus the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email