Barnes and Noble at CoolSprings Galleria Opens

Barnes and Noble opened its second Williamson County location this week.

The newest location is inside the CoolSprings Galleria in the former Banana Republic store. It officially opened on Thursday, September 4th.

Simon Vodopianoff, Director of Store Planning & Design for Barnes and Noble, shared the design of the bookstore includes books, toys, games, and gifts. The layout encourages browsing with book separate alcoves for subjects, allowing shoppers to shop together, without being on top of each other.

According to the Barnes and Noble website, they serve 600 communities in all 50 states and are the number one retailer in the United States.

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

