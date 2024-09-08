Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 12, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 12-16, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,000,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2054 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,580
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2640 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$437,300
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9019 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$626,403
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|707 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$354,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|568 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,250
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|832 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2626 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,139,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|3004 Trawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|1024 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 15
|1050 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$345,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9
|2038 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|2945 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|1043 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000
|Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58
|4852 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,145,000
|1909 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$867,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 129
|4069 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$530,000
|4864 J D Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,220,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122
|3120 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,125,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3675 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,115
|1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,365
|1031 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 15
|4862 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$844,188
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|211 Asterwood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$456,575
|1029 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$956,203
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|215 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2915 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3051 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$639,350
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3149 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
