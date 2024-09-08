Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 12, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 12-16, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,000,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192054 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$730,580June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132640 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$437,300Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681219 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889019 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$626,403Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47707 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$354,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85568 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$573,250Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31832 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$930,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132626 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,139,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 493004 Trawler CtSpring Hill37174
$865,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 441024 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$815,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 151050 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$345,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 92038 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$460,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 752945 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 441043 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,125,000Woodside Pb 46 Pg 584852 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$1,145,0001909 Evergreen RdThompson Station37179
$867,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 1294069 Lioncrest LnThompsons Sta37179
$530,0004864 J D Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$1,220,000Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 1223120 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$1,125,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503675 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$460,1151033 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$450,3651031 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 154862 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$844,188June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113211 Asterwood CtThompsons Station37179
$456,5751029 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$956,203June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113215 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362915 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593051 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$639,350Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393149 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here