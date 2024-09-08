Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 12, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 12-16, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,000,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 2054 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $730,580 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2640 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $437,300 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9019 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $626,403 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 707 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $354,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 568 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $573,250 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 832 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $930,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2626 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,139,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 3004 Trawler Ct Spring Hill 37174 $865,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 1024 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $815,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 15 1050 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $345,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9 2038 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $460,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 2945 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 1043 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,125,000 Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58 4852 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,145,000 1909 Evergreen Rd Thompson Station 37179 $867,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 129 4069 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Sta 37179 $530,000 4864 J D Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,220,000 Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122 3120 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,125,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3675 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $460,115 1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $450,365 1031 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 15 4862 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $844,188 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 211 Asterwood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $456,575 1029 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $956,203 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 215 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2915 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3051 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $639,350 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3149 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179

