Backyard Burgers Closes One of Its Franklin Locations

Backyard Burgers, located at 1015 Center Point Place in Franklin, has closed.

Google shows the restaurant has permanently closed and an employee at Backyard Burgers’ Cool Springs location confirmed that the Center Point Place location recently closed. We do not have an exact date of closure.

When we reached out to the corporate office in Nashville, we were unable to reach anyone for comment.

There are three other locations in Williamson County:

1711 Galleria Blvd, Franklin

5004 Maryland Way, Brentwood

1425 TN-96 N, Fairview

Backyard Burgers was started in a grocery store in Cleveland, Mississippi in 1987 by “Lattie” Lattimore Michael. After the first year of opening, they expanded to Tennessee and Florida. The corporate office for Back Yard Burgers is located in Nashville.