Australian Retailer Cotton On Kids Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

Australian retailer Cotton On Kids is now open at the CoolSprings Galleria.

CoolSprings Galleria announced it on social media the store was open. Stating, “Cotton On Kids JUST OPENED & you HAVE to see this store for yourself Located on the Upper Level near the Elevator.”

From Australia to Tennessee, Cotton On Kids caters to mini fashionistas offering the latest styles that allow even the littlest personalities to shine through!

According to the store listings, this will be the first location in Tennessee, the next closest store is in Florida.

A Cotton On store for adults will open at a later time.

Cotton On was brought to life in 1991. They now with nearly 600 COTTON:ON stores across the globe. The company is passionate and hands-on, with a single focus: to deliver on-trend fashion, fast! All while making sure we’re having some fun doing it.

Find more information about Cotton On Kids here and Cotton On here.