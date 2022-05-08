Franklin, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.”

At number five on the list is Franklin. “It has a great downtown area surrounding a tree-lined Main Street, which is home to antiques shops, galleries, and restaurants. Shop through downtown at places like Avec Moi, Landmark Booksellers, and The Factory at Franklin while you’re in town,” said Southern Living.

Also on the list is Columbia, TN, coming in at number four on the list. They stated, “From the Town Square to the town’s lively Main Street, there’s so much to enjoy, including Smith and York Co., Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, The Linen Duck, Vintage Winery, Goon, Muletown Coffee Roasters, Fork of the South, and Loblolly Interiors.”

In compiling the list, Southern Living was seeking small towns with historic downtown areas, mom and pop shops, local restaurants and antique spots. Read more here.

Here is the complete list of eight Tennessee towns Southern Living included in their list: