Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates $17,500 to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee 

Ascend Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has donated $17,500 this year to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The contribution provides vital funding for the Girl Scouts’ needs-based summer camp financial assistance program, new leader jumpstart and Council Quest resources, and the annual Girl Scouts luncheon.

“This donation emphasizes Ascend’s ongoing commitment to fund and support organizations that make a lasting positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Matt Jernigan, Ascend president and CEO. “It is an honor to support our local Girl Scouts and its programs that ensure equal access for girls of every background.”

In addition to the donation, Ascend provides troop leaders with free access to comprehensive K-12 financial literacy programming. The credit union has also donated 200 native trees to local troops over the past two years for planting in partnership with the Tennessee Environment Council’s Tree Day initiative. These efforts support the overall mission of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee — to build girls of confidence, courage, and character to make the world a better place.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Ascend Federal Credit Union,” said Danielle Barnes, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. “With their partnership, we are able to serve more girls in our region by expanding our Outreach Program, bringing the Girl Scouts experience to those who may not have access. We are also enhancing our program offerings, creating a richer experience for all the Girl Scouts we serve across Middle Tennessee.”

The longstanding partnership aligns with Ascend’s key community support focuses including the well-being of children and supporting diverse communities. Over the past decade, the credit union has supported multiple Girl Scout programs and projects, reaching thousands of young women in its communities.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 260,000 members and more than $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement, and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, digital banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org.

About Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is the premier leadership organization for all girls to have the opportunity to pursue greatness, create sustainable change in their communities, and actively transform the world around them now and for future generations. Locally, the first troops were started in 1917, with the Nashville Girl Scout Council receiving its charter in 1926. Today, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee serves 39 counties that include more than 11,000 Girl Scouts and 5,000 volunteers. We prepare girls for their future by educating them in the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), Outdoor Adventures, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. Together, we are empowering girls and changing the world.

