Arrests Made In Attempted Theft From Spring Hill Warehouse

January 7, 2025 — In the early morning hours of January 7th, Spring Hill Police Department officers responded to an alarm call at a warehouse on Cleburne Road.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the fencing had been cut. Using a drone, officers located an adult female hiding in a wooded area close by.

She was taken into custody without incident. Later in the morning, based on a citizen tip, officers located an adult male walking in the area who was detained after briefly resisting.

Officers have evidence to believe that both individuals were involved in the attempted theft from the warehouse and will face charges. Police do not believe any other subjects were involved in this theft.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

