Southern Land Company Breaks Ground on 55+ Astor Club & Residences at Westhaven

Southern Land Company (SLC), a Nashville-based national real estate developer recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Astor Club & Residences, a new age-restricted, fully serviced rental community for those ages 55 and better in the designated active adult portion of Westhaven , SLC's flagship master-planned community in Franklin. Astor Club & Residences marks SLC's first age-restricted rental community and will enhance the developer's vision for Westhaven as a true intergenerational community.

“We are taking multigenerational living at Westhaven a step further with the introduction of Astor Club & Residences,” said Brian Sewell, SLC President and COO. “This luxury rental community will break the paradigm for active adult living and will grant people another opportunity to have a longer connection to the Westhaven community, this time with a rental option outfitted with a diverse collection of amenities, services, and conveniences for residents and homeowners within Westhaven’s active adult portion.”

Astor Club & Residences embodies the total expression of SLC’s passion for creating unique, lifestyle-centric communities, introducing a new option for current Westhaven residents and future residents seeking an engaged, enriching lifestyle in a tranquil, convenient, thoughtfully designed community. Situated on 10 acres and comprising approximately 300,000 square feet, Astor Club & Residences will feature 211 rental residences and span across three highly amenitized four- and five-story buildings designed to promote walkability within Westhaven’s active adult portion as well as the greater neighborhood and its Village Center. As the community’s name was inspired by a native Tennessee perennial flower, Astor Club & Residences will reflect SLC’s commitment to horticulture and floriculture and will feature lush landscaping and a central green space that complements Westhaven and the surrounding Middle Tennessee environment.

Designed to create a true club-like atmosphere, Astor Club & Residences will feature a range of elevated amenities, including:

Indoor and outdoor pools and spas;

Firepit gathering areas;

Fitness and yoga studios;

A salon;

A theater;

A library;

A golf simulator;

Pickleball courts; and

Bocce ball.

Additionally, Astor Club & Residences will feature multiple dining options with a variety of culinary experiences for residents and their guests to savor. All amenities and services—located on each building’s ground floor—will be available to homeowners within Westhaven’s active adult section and residents of Astor Club & Residences. SLC plans on hiring a full-time lifestyle director who will be dedicated to coordinating all events and programming within Astor Club & Residences.

Choate Construction, selected for their expertise in creating upscale senior communities across the Southeast, will serve as the general contractor for the project.

“It’s an incredible honor for Choate Construction to partner with the team at Southern Land Company to bring this vibrant new community to life in the heart of Williamson County,” said Matt Relick, Choate Construction Vice President, Nashville Division Manager. “ Astor Club & Residences will offer residents a beautifully crafted place to call home, where they can relax, connect, and explore all that charming Franklin, Tennessee offers.”

Astor Club & Residences, Westhaven's active adult section will feature a mix of 146 for-sale single-family homes, paired villas, and townhomes upon completion. All homes within the active adult section are designed by SLC's in-house designers and architects and are being built by SLC Homes , the company's in-house homebuilding group. All homes feature single-level living with some homes offering options for second-floor bedrooms and bonus living space. Prices for homes start in the $600,000's for townhomes, $900,000's for villas, and $1 million's for single-family homes. Home sales have been robust since starting in late November 2023, with more than 40 percent of homes already sold, demonstrating the demand for upscale age-restricted housing options.

Construction of Astor Club & Residences is slated for completion by fall 2027. The full development of Westhaven is expected to finish by 2031.

Fairington, an in-development community in Nolensville, Tennessee; Tucker Hill in McKinney, Texas; Lunaroya in Dripping Springs, Texas; and Westerly in Erie, Colorado. In addition to Westhaven, SLC is also the developer of several other master-planned communities across the US, includingan in-development community in Nolensville, Tennessee; Tucker Hill in McKinney, Texas;in Dripping Springs, Texas; andin Erie, Colorado.

https://southernland.com/ portfolio/ . A full list of SLC’s communities is available at

Astor Club & Residences, visit https://westhaventn.com/ westhaven-active-adult-and- astor -club/ astor -amenities/. For more information onClub & Residences, visit

http://westhaventn.com/55+ living/ . Find information on the for-sale portion of the active adult community in Westhaven at

