Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 29 to May 6, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant72603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 3706405/05/2025
Sakura Franklin INC79595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 3706404/29/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant809150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706704/29/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe854091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 3706705/01/2025
West Coast Taco861511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 3706405/05/2025
The Rutledge - Bar86105 International Dr Franklin TN 3706704/30/2025
Gary's Place922001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 3717404/30/2025
Fayzano's Pizza92116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 3706404/30/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile92111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 3706404/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here