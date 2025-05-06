Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 29 to May 6, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|72
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|05/05/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|79
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|04/29/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|80
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|04/29/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|85
|4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|05/01/2025
|West Coast Taco
|86
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|05/05/2025
|The Rutledge - Bar
|86
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|04/30/2025
|Gary's Place
|92
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/30/2025
|Fayzano's Pizza
|92
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064
|04/30/2025
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|92
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|04/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
