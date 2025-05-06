Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 29 to May 6, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|05/05/2025
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|05/05/2025
|Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|05/05/2025
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2025
|Gary's Place Bar
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Mobile #2
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|04/30/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|04/30/2025
|Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
|100
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|04/30/2025
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|04/30/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|100
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/30/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|04/29/2025
|Bradleys Food Truck
|100
|1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|04/29/2025
|Bradleys Food Truck #2
|100
|1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|04/29/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|04/29/2025
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|100
|1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069
|04/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
