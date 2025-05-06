Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 29 to May 6, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Date Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 05/05/2025 The Goddard School Of Brentwood 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 05/05/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 05/05/2025 Franklin Social 100 231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2025 Gary's Place Bar 100 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Mobile #2 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 04/30/2025 Waffle House 100 3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile) 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 04/30/2025 Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189 100 1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 04/30/2025 The Rutledge Restaurant 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 04/30/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Commissary 100 1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027 04/30/2025 Little Hats Italian Market 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 04/29/2025 Bradleys Food Truck 100 1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 04/29/2025 Bradleys Food Truck #2 100 1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 37027 04/29/2025 Little Hats Italian Market Bar 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 04/29/2025 Holy Guacamole FMFU 100 1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069 04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

