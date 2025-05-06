Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 29 to May 6, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressDate
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 3702705/05/2025
The Goddard School Of Brentwood100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 3702705/05/2025
Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 3702705/05/2025
Franklin Social100231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 3706405/01/2025
Gary's Place Bar1002001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 3717404/30/2025
Simply Living Life Mobile #21006990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 3702704/30/2025
Waffle House1003048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 3706704/30/2025
Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)1006990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 3702704/30/2025
Taco Bell Of Franklin #41891001208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 3706404/30/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant100105 International Dr Franklin TN 3706704/30/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 3702704/30/2025
Simply Living Life Commissary1001710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 3702704/30/2025
Little Hats Italian Market100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 3706704/29/2025
Bradleys Food Truck1001505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 3702704/29/2025
Bradleys Food Truck #21001505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 3702704/29/2025
Little Hats Italian Market Bar100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 3706704/29/2025
Holy Guacamole FMFU1001115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 3706904/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

