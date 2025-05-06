Inclusive Rodeo Event Returns as Part of Franklin Rodeo Week

A special rodeo for special people will be held as an auxiliary event with the Franklin Rodeo. The annual Down-in-the-Dirt Family Kick-off Party takes place May 14 at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park.

Called the Down-in-the-Dirt Free Family Night featuring High Hopes Rodeo sponsored by Paul Varney Construction, Southern Events and Thomas Fencing and Exterior Solutions, it’s an event designed with activities that children of all developmental levels can participate alongside each other.

In that way, siblings who often can’t participate in the same events because one has disabilities are able to do things together, said Catherine Lamson, a Franklin Noon Rotary Club member.

“We do adaptive things that allow for children in wheelchairs or who have special needs so they can really enjoy themselves alongside their siblings and other people just like them,” she said.

High Hopes partners with the rodeo, helping to get the word out about the event and assisting with volunteers like pediatric therapists and nurses who are on hand to help.

Activities include bouncy bulls; a roping station; pony rides; a goat farm; autographs from rodeo queens and the clown, and games.

But it’s not an event solely for kids with special challenges, said Robin Baldree, a Rotarian and rodeo volunteer who helps with the Down-in-the-Dirt Family Night. “It’s for everyone, including kids with disabilities. It’s a great experience for families.”

Last year, the pony rides were very popular, Lamson said, so a second horse will be added for rides, which are free. Saddle Up’s therapy ponies will also be on hand for petting and kissing!

The Down-in-the-Dirt party is a chance for children with disabilities to be part of the rodeo, Lamson said.

“A lot of these children might have sensory issues and be sensitive to light, noise or large crowds. For them to go to the rodeo might be sensory overload. This gives them the effect and the excitement of being part of the rodeo in an environment that is safe for them to be in.”

A photo opportunity area will be on site, with therapy ponies in faux barn stalls and straw bales in front, for families to take photos. Concessions will be on site as well, for a fee.

The event is free to the public.

The Franklin Rodeo is May 15-17 at 7 pm each night at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Standing room only tickets are available for $23 for adults and $12 for children.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email