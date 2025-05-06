Spring Hill Police Begin Operations at New Headquarters

The Spring Hill Police Department has officially relocated its operations to a newly constructed headquarters at 800 Hathaway Boulevard in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Located off Port Royal Road, the facility can be accessed by turning onto Old Port Royal Road at the intersection between Walgreens and McDonald’s, then continuing to Hathaway Boulevard.

The new headquarters represents a major investment in public safety infrastructure. In 2023, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) approved a $37.5 million contract with Hensel Phelps Construction Company to build the new police facility. The 60,000-square-foot building provides expanded space and updated resources for law enforcement personnel.

As always, residents should dial 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency matters, the department can be reached at (931) 486-2632.

To view the full timeline of this project and others, visit here.

