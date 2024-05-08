Americana Music Association Unveils 2024 Nominations

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for its 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville.

Host Gina Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MNRK Music Group and member of the Americana Music Association’s Board of Directors revealed this year’s nominations. The event was streamed live on WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 and also featured performances from SistaStrings, The War and Treaty, Megan McCormick with Amanda Fields and Ethan Ballinger, Kaitlin Butts, and Sierra Ferrell.

A full list of categories and nominees for the Americana Music Association’s 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards is below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“Rustin’ In The Rain,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps

“Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark; Produced by Brandi Carlile

“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell; Produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa

“The Past Is Still Alive,” Hurray for the Riff Raff; Produced by Brad Cook

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Produced by Jason Isbell

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War And Treaty

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; Written by Geno Seale and Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile); Written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell; Written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell

“Jealous Moon,” Sarah Jarosz; Written by Daniel Tashian and Sarah Jarosz

“Right Back To It” – Waxahatchee (feat. MJ Lenderman); Written by Katie Crutchfield

The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The celebrated program is the hallmark event of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 24th year on Sept. 17-21, 2024.

Every year, the Americana Music Association honors distinguished members of the music community with six member-voted annual awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards including the NMAAM co-presented Legacy of Americana Award, which will all be announced leading up to Americana music’s biggest night.

Emmylou Harris describes the Americana Honors & Awards as “the shining star of Nashville and music everywhere.” In years past, they have been broadcast on Austin City Limits via PBS, AXS TV, SiriusXM Radio, BBC2, CMT, WMOT, WRLT, WSM, Voice of America, and Circle Network.

For more than two decades, the prestigious ceremony has celebrated pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers, while featuring unforgettable moments in musical history including Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash’s last live performance together, as well as offering show-stopping appearances by k.d. lang, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, Buddy Guy, George Strait, Don Henley, the late John Prine with Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, Solomon Burke, Rosanne Cash, the late Dr. John with Dan Auerbach, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm, Robert Plant and many more.

