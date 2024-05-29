Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2024.
A recent graduate of Page High School, Lily Basil, was shot and killed in Franklin over the weekend. Read more
McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client Flournoy Development Group to build Ellison Cool Springs, a mixed-use community in Franklin, Tennessee, that offers 332 apartment units and 15 ground-floor commercial units. Read more
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, has officially opened its weekday farmers market under the Water Tower. Read more
As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more
The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more
