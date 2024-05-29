Top Stories From May 29, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2024.

1Page HS Releases Statement Following Shooting Death of Lily Basil

Lily Basil
Lily Basil (Photo: Williamson County Schools)

A recent graduate of Page High School, Lily Basil, was shot and killed in Franklin over the weekend. Read more

2McShane to Build Mixed-use Development, Ellison Cool Springs

submitted photo

McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client Flournoy Development Group to build Ellison Cool Springs, a mixed-use community in Franklin, Tennessee, that offers 332 apartment units and 15 ground-floor commercial units. Read more

3The Factory at Franklin’s Weekday Farmers Market Opens

photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, has officially opened its weekday farmers market under the Water Tower. Read more

44 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more

5Survey: I-65 Buckner Road Interchange/June Lake Interchange

The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here