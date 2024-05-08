Nolensville High Culinary Represents Tennessee at National Competition

Students from the Nolensville High culinary program represented Tennessee at the National ProStart Invitation at the end of April.

To qualify for the national contest, students had to place first at the State level. NHS students Rocco Melzoni, Evan Tracey, Dylan Paulus, Katie Hilburn and Lauren Nichole Stratton placed first in the Culinary category.

“Although they didn’t place in the top five teams at nationals, they held their heads high knowing they gave it their best effort,” said NHS culinary teacher Lyndsey Weatherford. “They networked with chefs and restaurants, cheered on other students and made me so proud.”

Other Nolensville High students also placed at the State level but did not qualify for the national competition. NHS students Eric Romano and Audrey Mangrum placed second in Hospitality Management, and Liam Wiggins and Terry Tran placed third in that same category.

“I just want to say how proud I am,” said NHS culinary teacher Roman Smith. “They persevered through a lot of challenges and overcame some last-minute changes and turned lemons into lemonade. They truly believed they could win, and it showed. I could not have asked for anything more. They are just a great group of kids and future chefs.”

ProStart is an industry-driven competition in which students can compete in Culinary Arts and/or Hospitality Management.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email