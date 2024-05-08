Top 5 Stories From May 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.

1Tennessee Tornado Safety Tips

Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more

2Construction Begins on Wyelea, a 600-Acre Luxury Community in Franklin

Photo Submitted

Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more

3Temporary Road Closures due to Buckner Lane Widening Project

Photo: City of Spring Hill

Construction on the Buckner Lane Widening Project started several months ago, and now, crews are gearing up to enact extended road closures as part of the process. Read more

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.

4Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens for the Season With New Offerings

Jousters at Tennessee Renaissance Festival. Photo by Lee Rennick.

Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. Read more.

5$12K Worth Of Material Stolen From Construction Site in Spring Hill

SHPD detectives are investigating a theft of $12,000 worth of material from a construction site in the area of Old Port Royal Rd. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here