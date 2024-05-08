Top 5 Stories From May 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.
Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more
Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more
Construction on the Buckner Lane Widening Project started several months ago, and now, crews are gearing up to enact extended road closures as part of the process. Read more
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 7, 2024.
Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. Read more.
SHPD detectives are investigating a theft of $12,000 worth of material from a construction site in the area of Old Port Royal Rd. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter