American Idol and The Voice Finalists to Perform at Franklin Summer Bash

The 2nd annual Franklin Summer Bash will return to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin on Saturday, July 20th. The ultimate summer concert event will feature performances by this season’s favorites from American Idol and The Voice, with confirmed performances by Maddi Jane, Kaibrienne, Mia Matthews, Kayko and Quintavious Johnson! Tickets are on sale now at FranklinSummerBash.com.

Nashville-area fans will be treated to up close and personal performances from finalists from the most recent seasons of American Idol and The Voice, which concluded in May. American Idol’s Kaibrienne, Mia Matthews, and Kayko placed in the Top 10, and Franklin’s own Quintavious Johnson just missed the Top 14. The Voice finalist and viral sensation Maddi Jane also left a lasting impression as a member of Team Chance (the Rapper).

All tickets are general admission. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, which include early admission, a meet & greet with the performers, a photo opportunity, and a signed event poster.

General admission tickets are $29 in advance. Due to the demand, advance purchase is highly recommended.

