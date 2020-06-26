Amber Alert Issued for 9-month-old Lawrenceburg Baby





AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find 9-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp, forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg last night.

They may be in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K.

If you see the baby, Lanier, or the vehicle, call 911!

#TNAMBERAlert: Here’s a new picture we’ve just obtained of the suspect vehicle in the search for 9-month-old Braelee Trapp. This was captured by a surveillance camera in Arkansas about a month ago. Again, the 2005 black Chevy Equinox has an Arkansas tag of 430-Y2K. pic.twitter.com/oJaaSPEePY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 26, 2020

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find 10-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp, forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg last night. They may be in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K. If you see the baby, Lanier, or the vehicle, call 911! Please RT!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/yJ04iTdxnq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 26, 2020



