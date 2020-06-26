Amber Alert Issued for 9-month-old Lawrenceburg Baby

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find 9-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp, forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg last night.

They may be in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K.

If you see the baby, Lanier, or the vehicle, call 911!


