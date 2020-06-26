Nolensville High Student’s Song Tops 20,000 Streams





Nolensville High student Zachary Thomas’s music is crossing oceans and reaching thousands of people.

His most recent release, Billion to One, is a collaboration with two other artists. Amund Normann, an artist from Norway, and Dani Slovak connected to create the song.

“Amund sent over a piano piece with some lyrics because he worked with Dani,” Zachary said. “They were working on stuff together, and I’ve worked with Amund previously in a remix competition, and he asked if I wanted to work on this together. We worked on it for about a month and released it shortly after that.”

As of June 22, the song has been played more than 20,600 times. The song was released May 20.

“I knew it was going to get at least a thousand streams,” said Zachary. “Amund has a pretty decent following. We figured it would hit 5,000 by the end of the month but not 20,000 at all. It feels amazing, and I love it.”

Music has been a part of Zachary’s life since he was young. Going through school, he participated in music classes, played in school bands and was also part of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) to learn more about producing music.

“My dad moved down here for country music,” he said. “I’ve been doing music all my life. My mentor at the EIC, Andrew Dodd, was the one who look over my remix with Amund and gave me pointers. That gave me a lot of working skills to be able to work on a collaboration with other people.”

His preferred genre of music is Electronic Dance Music (EDM), and he’s currently working to create an album of his own.

“It’s what I listen to mostly, so that gives me ideas for my own music,” Zachary said. “I do all of my production on my computer, so I do electronic production for electronic music. Right now I’m working on rolling out an album for myself, and that’s going to take a lot of work. I’m still working with friends trying to get lyrics written and sharing ideas. It’s more of an in-area collaboration.”

To hear more of Zachary’s music and listen to Billion to One, search “DWNBT” on Spotify and anywhere music is streamed. He is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as @DWNBTaudio



