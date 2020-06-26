



Two weeks after Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, Dixie Chicks has announced their band name also.

Dixie Chicks, comprised of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire, will now go by a new name – The Chicks.

On Thursday, all of their social media accounts and website had been changed to The Chicks. A statement was released on their website which said, “We want to meet this movement.”

Multiple sources report The Chicks released an additional statement,“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of [New Zealand] for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”

In addition, The Chicks released a new song on Thursday titled “March March” which will appear on their album Gaslighter to be released on July 17th, their first album in 14 years.



