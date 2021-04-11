Alan Jackson’s Bridgestone Concert Rescheduled

By
Donna Vissman
-
Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s May 21, 2021 concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN is being rescheduled; the show will now take place on Friday, October 8, 2021, due to COVID concerns.

All previously purchased tickets for this concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in October. (Jackson was originally scheduled to perform in August 2020; the pandemic forced the event to be moved to May 2021. Tickets purchased for both of those dates will be honored when the country music icon takes the stage in the fall.)

Jackson just announced his first studio album in six years will release on Friday, May 14 The new album titled “Where Have You Gone” features 21 tracks with 15 of the songs penned by Jackson.

In talking about the album, Jackson said in a release, “This kind of music” on Where Have You Gone runs the gamut of what embodies true country music. “When I write, I visualize back home and growing up,” he said. “Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time…but it’s the sounds of the instruments, too. The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle – those things have a sound and a tone…and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that’s country, too.”

Preorder the album here.

