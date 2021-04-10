Two Franklin Detectives Honored at CPIT Picnic

The Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) is a multi-disciplinary group of people who work together to investigate child abuse. Organizations that make up this team include law enforcement, The Davis House, The Department of Children’s Services, Williamson County Juvenile Court, the District Attorney’s office, and Our Kids.

Two Franklin Police Detectives were honored for their work with the team, recently at a CPIT Awards Picnic: Detective Sergio Guerra and Detective Becky Porter (Ret.).

Detective Guerra has committed the last seven years of his career to helping abused children and their families through some of the toughest times in their lives. His colleagues commend Det. Guerra for holding offenders highly accountable while helping victims and their families through the deliberate and painful recovery process.

Detective Porter worked for more than 30 years in law enforcement, dedicating 20 of those years to child abuse investigations. She’s left a lasting impact on both child abuse investigators and affected families in our community. The Child Protective Investigative Team announced the naming of their new conference room as the “Becky Porter Conference Room,” in recognition of Det. Porter’s service and legacy.

The Franklin Police Department recognizes the service and sacrifice of those who protect our community’s kids, especially the most recent honorees: Franklin Police Detectives Guerra and Porter.